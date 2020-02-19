Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Bloomberg moves into second behind Sanders among Democrats, Biden third -Reuters/Ipsos poll

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 02:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 02:54 IST
POLL-Bloomberg moves into second behind Sanders among Democrats, Biden third -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Michael Bloomberg, a late entry into the Democratic presidential race, has moved into second place ahead of onetime front-runner Joe Biden, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national poll released on Tuesday that showed Bernie Sanders widening his lead over the field.

The opinion poll taken from Friday to Monday showed 25% of registered Democrats and independents said they would vote for Sanders, 78, a liberal firebrand who won last week's New Hampshire primary. Support for the senator from Vermont grew by 5 points over the past week, the biggest one-week increase for any of the candidates. Bloomberg, 78, a billionaire media mogul and former New York mayor, was backed by 17% of respondents, versus 13% for Biden, 77, a former vice president, who long led in national polls among Democrats vying to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who edged Sanders in Iowa and finished a close second in New Hampshire, got 11% support in the poll. Nine percent backed Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and 5% said they would vote for Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. Sanders' popularity has risen steadily over the past several weeks, especially among men, African Americans and rural residents, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. He leads in polls for Nevada's nominating caucuses on Saturday.

Bloomberg appears to have positioned himself as one of the top moderates standing in Sanders' way for the nomination. According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll, Bloomberg has increased his share of support among registered voters in each of the past three weeks and has flipped places with Biden, who had 17% support last week versus 15% for Bloomberg.

Bloomberg, who entered the race in November, has poured money from his estimated $60 billion personal fortune into a national campaign, spending hundreds of millions of dollars on television ads. His campaign has avoided the four early nominating states and focused on bigger, more racially diverse states that will vote on Super Tuesday on March 3. On Wednesday in Las Vegas, Bloomberg will step on the Democratic debate stage for the first time, giving voters their first chance to compare him directly with the rest of the field.

He will likely be challenged by rivals over charges that he is trying to buy the election and his use as New York mayor of a policing policy, known as stop and frisk, which was widely seen as discriminatory. The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,115 adults, including 543 who identified as registered Democrats or independents. It had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 5 percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Bruins' Chara apologizes for violent cross check

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara reached out to apologize to the Montreal Canadiens Brendan Gallagher after he was fined 5,000 for a violent cross check toward the throat last week. While waiting for a faceoff in the Bruins zone at 538 of ...

UPDATE 3-Weinstein rape trial jury deliberates, requests blueprint of his apartment

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinsteins rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for the MeToo movement. The Manhattan jury of seven m...

UPDATE 6-U.S. blacklists unit of Russian oil giant to hurt Venezuela's Maduro

The United States on Tuesday ramped up pressure on Venezuela by blacklisting a subsidiary of Russian state oil major Rosneft that President Donald Trumps administration said provides a financial lifeline to President Nicolas Maduros governm...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low

Gold rose and global equity markets slid on Tuesday after Apple Inc said it was unlikely to meet its sales guidance because of the coronavirus outbreak in China, a warning highlighting the epidemics threat to global growth and corporate pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020