Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. New Mexico AG sues Google for collecting personal data of school children

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google, alleging that it acquired personal information from school children in the state violating their privacy rights. Balderas alleged that the company used its suite of products such as Gmail, Calendar and Drives to collect information of students under 13 years of age, without parental consent. Bloomberg presidential campaign reports $409 million in total spending so far

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign spent $409 million through January, with most of the money funding a TV advertising blitz, according to campaign disclosures filed on Thursday. The spending, reported in a disclosure filed with the Federal Election Commission, showed outlays at historic levels for the early stages of the nomination contest to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November election. Tennessee to execute man convicted of killing fellow inmate in 1985

A death row inmate convicted more than three decades ago of stabbing a fellow prisoner to death over a drug deal gone bad is scheduled for execution on Thursday by electric chair in Tennessee. The execution of Nicholas Todd Sutton, 58, is set to take place at 7 p.m. CST (0100 GMT) at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, 34 years after he was convicted of killing Carl Estep. Jurors in Weinstein trial focus on 'Sopranos' actress Sciorra

New York jurors weighing rape and sexual assault charges against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein ended their third day of deliberations by asking on Thursday to review testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant, Mimi Haleyi in 2006, and raping Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, in 2013. Trump adviser Stone to be sentenced in case that has roiled Washington

President Donald Trump's long-time adviser Roger Stone is set to be sentenced on Thursday after being convicted on charges including lying to a congressional panel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election in a case that has roiled the Justice Department and drawn Trump's ire. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson is scheduled to sentence Stone, whose career as a Republican operative has stretched from the Watergate scandal era of the early 1970s to Trump's campaign four years ago, at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) in Washington. 'Hit with a truck' - How Iran's missiles inflicted brain injury on U.S. troops

In the wee hours of Jan. 8, Tehran retaliated over the U.S. killing of Iran’s most powerful general by bombarding the al-Asad air base in Iraq. Among the 2,000 troops stationed there was U.S. Army Specialist Kimo Keltz, who recalls hearing a missile whistling through the sky as he lay on the deck of a guard tower. The explosion lifted his body - in full armor - an inch or two off the floor. U.S. agency that handles Trump's secure communication suffered data breach

The U.S. defense agency that handles secure communications for President Donald Trump said Social Security numbers and other personal data in its network may have been compromised, according to letters seen by Reuters on Thursday that were sent to people possibly affected. The letters, dated Feb. 11, 2020, say that between May and July 2019, personal data may have been compromised "in a data breach" of a system hosted by the Defense Information Systems Agency. U.S. counterterrorism analyst pleads guilty to media leaks

A U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency counterterrorism analyst pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges he leaked classified materials about a foreign country's weapons system to two journalists in 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Justice Department said. Henry Kyle Frese, 31, who pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 18, the department said in a news release. Colombia's public school teachers start two-day strike

Public school teachers in Colombia launched a two-day strike on Thursday to protest violence against the profession and killings of activists and other community leaders, leaving more than 7 million children without classes. The teachers' protest precedes a general strike planned for March 25. The action is part of three-month-old protests organized by unions and student groups against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque. Pete Buttigieg's campaign raised $6 million in January

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $6 million in January, but has seen his campaign's fundraising rise in the wake of strong performances in early primary contests. Buttigieg has raised $11 million in the first 20 days of February, his campaign said in a statement. Buttigieg won the Iowa caucuses and finished second in New Hampshire.

