Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

After a rousing reception, U.S. President Donald Trump sits down with Indian leaders on Tuesday for talks on arms sales and festering trade disputes that have strained ties in recent months. More than 100,000 people filled into a cricket stadium in western India on Monday for a "Namaste Trump" rally in the biggest reception to a foreign leader in years which Trump said was a "stunning display of Indian culture and kindness." Iranian security official accuses White House of cover-up about missile attack

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s top national security body, accused the White House on Tuesday of withholding information about an Iranian missile attack on a U.S. base in Iraq. Shamkhani did not give details in a tweet reacting to accusations by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic may have withheld information about the spread of coronavirus inside the country. Washington pledges $1 billion for coronavirus vaccine as pandemic risks grow

U.S. President Donald Trump will seek $2.5 billion from Congress to fight the coronavirus epidemic and U.S. and South Korean militaries are considering scaling back joint training as the virus spreads in Europe and the Middle East. Countries around the world are stepping up efforts to prevent a pandemic of the flu-like virus that originated from China late last year and has now infected more than 80,000 people, 10 times more cases than the SARS coronavirus. Donors, aid groups planning to suspend Yemen aid to Houthi areas -U.S. official

Donors and aid groups are planning to suspend humanitarian aid to areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthis in the coming months if the group does not stop hindering the delivery of assistance, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday. Aid agency sources told Reuters earlier this month that Houthi authorities in northern Yemen were obstructing efforts to get food and other help to those in need, to an extent that was no longer tolerable, and that operations would be scaled down. More than a dozen killed, hundreds injured as New Delhi riots overshadow Trump visit

More than a dozen people have been killed and hundreds injured in clashes between opposing groups of protesters in New Delhi, hospital officials said on Tuesday, as riots overshadowed U.S. President Donald Trump's first visit to India. The clashes, the worst in the capital since unrest over a new citizenship law began in December, started at the weekend but turned deadly on Monday. Violence erupted again in multiple areas of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, just miles away from where Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for talks. Ireland's Sinn Fein demands place in government at Dublin rally

Irish left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein demanded a place in Ireland's next government on Tuesday at a packed rally in Dublin, saying the country's two dominant centre-right parties were trying block voters' demand for change. Sinn Fein shocked the Irish political establishment in an election earlier this month by securing more votes than any other party for the first time, almost doubling its vote to 24.5% on a vow to fix the country's housing and health systems. Investigators seek motive after car rammed into German carnival parade

Investigators were hoping on Tuesday to question a 29-year-old man suspected of ploughing a silver Mercedes car into a carnival parade in the western German town of Volksmarsen, injuring 30 people including children. The incident on Monday shook Germans still struggling to take in last week's racist gun attack in the town of Hanau which left 11 people dead. Cash-starved Cuban state sells used cars for dollars for first time

Cuba's cash-strapped government on Tuesday began selling used cars for dollars at a single Havana outlet, a first for the Communist-run state and a further step toward the dollarization of a segment of its retail sector. Around a hundred people showed up to look at the cars, representing a hodgepodge of brands and models. Around one in 20 Cubans owns a car and the cost puts them out of the reach of many citizens, in a country where the average wage is below the equivalent of $100 per month. UK court told Assange tried to call White House, Hillary Clinton over data dump

Julian Assange tried to contact Hillary Clinton and the White House when he realised that unredacted U.S. diplomatic cables given to WikiLeaks were about to be dumped on the internet, his lawyer told his London extradition hearing on Tuesday. Assange is being sought by the United States on 18 counts of hacking U.S. government computers and an espionage offence, having allegedly conspired with Chelsea Manning, then a U.S. soldier known as Bradley Manning, to leak hundreds of thousands of secret documents by WikiLeaks almost a decade ago. Post-Brexit Britain starts search for new global role

Britain will begin trying to define the new role it wants to play in global politics, the government said on Tuesday, launching a review of foreign policy, defense, security and international aid. Britain technically completed its protracted exit from the European Union on Jan. 31, ending more than four decades of alignment with the European project. However, it remains bound by EU rules until the end of 2020 while a new trade deal is thrashed out.

