Thakor demands strict action over availability of booze in Guj

Gujarat BJP leader Alpesh Thakor on Sunday criticised his own party's government over availability of liquor Thakor blamed some corrupt officials and politicians for availability of the booze in the 'dry' state.

The issue of liquor consumption came to the fore after two back-to-back incidents reported from Kutch and Surat On Saturday, a video showing some men pouring liquor on themselves while dancing in an inebriated state during a wedding bash went viral on social media.

Kutch district police on Sunday arrested four persons upon learning that the wedding party was organised at a village in Mundra taluka some days back On Saturday night, Surat police raided a liquor party organised at a farm house in Dumas area of the city.

Police arrested 52 persons, including 13 young women, and seized bottles of beer and Vodka from the spot "I firmly believe that such incidents are happening because of some corrupt officials and politicians. New prohibition law is not proving effective because of many loopholes and poor implementation. We have to accept the fact that liquor is freely available. Home delivery of liquor is also available. The government needs to take a strict action and stop this illegal activity," said Thakor.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said that his government is committed to the total prohibition "Liquor consumption is a social evil and we are committed to enforce the total prohibition in Gujarat, which is the land of Mahatma Gandhi. Officials have been directed to take strict action against the culprits," Rupani told reporters in Rajkot.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had claimed that despite prohibition, liquor was widely consumed in Gujarat, triggering a backlash from the Rupani government Notably, the state government had brought a stringent prohibition law in 2017 with the provision for up to 10-year imprisonment for the manufacture, purchase, sale and transport of liquor..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.