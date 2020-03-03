Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel calls for safety zones in northern Syria

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 21:08 IST
Merkel calls for safety zones in northern Syria
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has told fellow conservative lawmakers that she is in favor of setting up safety zones in northern Syria where Turkey is in a deepening standoff with Russia, two participants at the meeting told Reuters on Tuesday. Merkel also critizised Russian President Vladimir Putin for refusing to take part in a four-way meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron to de-escalate the Syrian crisis, the parliamentary sources added.

The RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying earlier on Tuesday that Putin discussed the situation in Syria's Idlib region with Merkel in a telephone call. The call came as fighting intensified in Syria's Idlib region where Turkey and allied rebels are battling Russia-backed Syrian government forces. Nearly a million people have been displaced there in recent months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Policy still shy as decimation of world stocks apes 2008

The first 10 weekly stock market drop since 2008 shows investors fear the coronavirus epidemic could be as damaging to the economy as the global banking crash. The economic policy response so far is nowhere near. Investors must now decide w...

Sterling rallies versus dollar after Fed rate cut, slips against euro

Sterling extended gains against the broadly weak dollar on Tuesday after a sudden rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in response to coronavirus damage, while investors bet Britains central bank would follow suit.The U.S. Fed stunned marke...

German conservatives quarrel over stimulus package to counter coronavirus

Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives are split over whether Germany should unleash a fiscal stimulus package now to counter any impact of the coronavirus on Europes largest economy.Shrinking exports held back German economic activity in ...

Kerala to step up vigil at airports, bus depots and railway

With fresh novel coronavirus cases being reported in the country, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to step up vigil especially at airports, bus depots and railway stations. The state government has decided to be more vigilant, with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020