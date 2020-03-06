Left Menu
Development News Edition

A section of media ignoring coronavirus debate in RS not fair:

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 14:28 IST
A section of media ignoring coronavirus debate in RS not fair:

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said it was unfair and unfortunate that a section of the media "ignored" an important debate in Rajya Sabha on the spread of coronavirus. Naidu, who is the Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament, made his observation on the matter before taking up regular business of the House.

"I have to make an observation. The other day...the Minister for Health had made a detailed statement about the steps that are being taken, were taken or will be taken with regard to the spread of coronavirus...members also gave their valuable suggestions. "But unfortunately sections of the media, they did not focus on the important issue and they were showing more interest in making other things as their headlines ignoring this," he said.

Naidu said picking headlines is the media's prerogative and "we can't help it...But ignoring such a vital, important aspect concerning the people of the country that is not fair". He expressed hope that the media will take care in future while reporting such important issues.

Rajya Sabha was later adjourned for the day due to protests by Opposition members over the riots in Delhi. Making a statement on the situation after new cases of coronavirus surfaced, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said in Rajya Sabha that India was in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in that country.

"The government is taking all necessary measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 in India," Vardhan said. The government has carried out two evacuation missions, bringing back a total of 767 from China. All of them have been kept in quarantine and have so far tested negative for the virus, he had said.

A man from Delhi with a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia has tested positive for COVID19, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India to 31, health ministry officials said on Friday. Sixteen members of a tourist group from Italy and their Indian guide were among those infected with the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal intensifies vigil along border with India to control spread of coronavirus

The Nepal government has stepped up measures along the border with India to control the possible spread of coronavirus after 31 confirmed cases of the viral infection were detected in India. As part of the measures, the government has set u...

Afghan political leader Abdullah escapes attack on Kabul ceremony

Gunmen attacked a ceremony in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but escaped unharmed. Eighteen were wounded at the event, according to Afghan officials, the first substant...

First coronavirus death in the Netherlands - health authorities

An 86-year-year old man infected with the coronavirus died in the Netherlands on Friday, the countrys first known fatality from the epidemic, the National Health Institute said.He died in hospital in the port city of Rotterdam. The Netherla...

Zambian president says church leaders involved in reprisals for chemical spray attacks

More than 50 people in Zambia have been killed in mob violence triggered in response to attacks in which people were sprayed with poisonous substances, President Edgar Lungu said on Friday, blaming church leaders for some of the reprisals.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020