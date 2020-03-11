Northern region top stories at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL101 SCINDIA-3RDLD BJP Scindia joins BJP, says Cong denying reality and country's future secure in Modi's hands New Delhi: A day after quitting the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of its president JP Nadda and slammed his former party for "denying reality" and "not acknowledging" new thoughts and new leadership.

DEL81 RJ-MP-3RDLD CONG MLAs Kamal Nath govt will survive, say MP Cong MLAs Jaipur: Several of around 90 Congress MLAs who landed in Jaipur amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh triggered by former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the party told reporters that there was no threat to the Kamal Nath government and it will survive. . DES26 RJ-LD-RAJE-JYOTIRADITYA Good to be on the same team: Raje welcomes Jyotiraditya to BJP Jaipur: Rajasthan's former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday welcomed her nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision to join the BJP, saying he has followed high ideals of the legacy of Vijaya Raje Scindia.

DES28 RJ-SCINDIA-MINISTER Our loss, will be another party's gain: Rajasthan minister on Scindia joining BJP Jaipur: Contrary to other Congress leaders who have openly criticised Jyotiraditya Scindia for quitting the party and joining BJP, a minister in the Rajasthan government has extended best wishes to the 49-year-old for his 'new endeavour'.

DEL109 RSQ-JK-PSA 451 under detention in Jammu and Kashmir: Minister tells Rajya Sabha New Delhi: A total of 451 people are under detention in Jammu and Kashmir, including 396 slapped with the Public Safety Act, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

DEL99 JK-CORONAVIRUS-LD INSTITUTES Coronavirus: All educational institutes in Jammu and Kashmir shut till March 31 Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered closure of all educational institutes across the union territory till March 31 as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus scare.

LGD23 JK-COURT-PELLETS J-K HC dismisses plea seeking ban on use of pellet guns by security forces Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a ban on the use of pellet guns by security forces for crowd control during protests in the valley.

LGD22 SC-UP-LD POSTERS Posters of anti-CAA protestors in Lucknow: UP moves SC against HC order New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the Allahabad High Court order directing the state adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests.

DES12 UP-AKHILESH-SHIVPAL SP chief Akhilesh, uncle Shivpal share stage during Holi celebration in Etawah Etawah: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav shared a stage during the Holi celebrations in Etawah amid chants of "chacha-bhatija zindabad" after parting ways around two years ago.

DES31 RJ-RS-LD BJP Rajya Sabha polls: BJP fields Rajendra Gehlot from Rajasthan Jaipur: BJP's Rajasthan vice-president and former jails minister Rajendra Gehlot will be the party's Rajya Sabha candidate from the state. . DES24 HP-ASSEMBLY-CONG Cong slams HP govt for mounting debt Shimla: Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday slammed the state government for mounting debt while terming the Budget directionless.

DES13 HP-ASSEMBLY-FAKE EGREES Solan varsity assistant registrar held in fake degree scam: CM Thakur Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested the assistant registrar of Solan-based Manav Bharti University in an alleged fake degree scam.

