Slovak party challenges election after missing out on seats -newspaper

Leftist coalition PS/Spolu is challenging the result of Slovakia's national election in the Constitutional Court, alleging irregularities caused it to fall below the threshold for winning parliamentary seats, newspaper Dennik N reported on Wednesday. PS/Spolu won 6.96% of the vote in the Feb. 29 ballot, just below the 7% threshold required for coalitions of two political parties to enter parliament. Dennik N said the group was 926 votes short.

The court has 90 days to look at the challenge. Constitutional experts says it should not have an immediate impact on talks on forming a new government.

