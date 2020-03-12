Left Menu
New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:03 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . LGD24 SC-2NDLD UP POSTERS Posters of anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow: No law to back UP govt's action, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Uttar Pradesh government that there is "no law" which backs its action of putting up posters on roadsides with details of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow. .

LGD28 SC-UP POSTERS-ORDER Lucknow posters: SC says UP govt's appeal against Allahabad HC needs 'further consideration' New Delhi: Terming the putting up of posters of anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow "an issue of significance", the Supreme Court on Thursday referred the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal against an Allahabad High Court order asking it to remove the posters to a three-judge bench. . DEL24 UP-CORONAVIRUS-POSITIVE Indian-origin doctor from Canada tests positive for COVID-19, kept in isolation at Lucknow's KGMU Lucknow: A 35-year-old Indian-origin doctor from Canada, who came to visit her relatives here, has been tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the KGMU and her samples have been sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology for reconfirmation, a senior doctor said on Thursday. .

DEL21 JK-CORONAVIRUS-LADAKH One more person tests positive for coronavirus in Ladakh Leh: One more person with travel history to Iran tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to three, a senior government official said. . DES11 PB-CORONAVIRUS-AMRITSAR-TRADE Wagah retreat ceremony suspended due to coronavirus: Businesses hit at Amritsar Amritsar (Pb): Eateries and small traders here are feeling the pinch as the famous beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border has been suspended due to the coronavirus scare, stemming the flow of tourists to the area. .

DES42 RJ-RS-CONGRESS Cong names its nt'l and state gen secys Venugopal and Dangi as RS candidates Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday named AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and PCC general secretary Neeraj Dangi as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan. . DES6 HP-RS-NOMINATION Indu Goswami to file nomination as BJP nominee for Rajya Sabha from HP Shimla: Former president of Himachal Pradesh BJP's Mahila Morcha Indu Goswami will file her nomination papers as BJP's candidate for Rajya Sabha from the state on March 13, a BJP spokesperson said. .

DES20 HP-LD YESBANK Over Rs 1,900 crore of HP govt, public stuck in crisis-hit Yes Bank: CM Thakur Shimla: Over Rs 1,900 crore belonging to the Himachal Pradesh government and the public are stuck in crisis-hit Yes Bank, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the state assembly here on Thursday. . DES10 CORONAVIRUS-UKD-RAWAT Uttarakhand: Ex-CM Rawat slams plans to celebrate 3 years of BJP govt amid virus scare Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday slammed the plans to celebrate three years of the BJP government in the state amid the coronavirus scare.. .

