US Domestic News Roundup: PG&E utility to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter over 2018 fire; Boeing worker at Everett plant dies from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. coronavirus lockdown to last 10-12 weeks, top Trump official says

The lockdown affecting large segments of the American public to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus is likely to last 10 to 12 weeks, or until early June, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday. Americans are adapting to the biggest change in daily life since World War Two with schools closed, sports canceled and economic upheaval as job losses mount with the shuttering of businesses across many industries.

Boeing worker at Everett plant dies from coronavirus: Seattle Times

A worker at Boeing Co's Everett factory outside Seattle who had the coronavirus has died, the Seattle Times reported on Sunday, citing co-workers, a union official and a Facebook post by the man's brother. Reuters reported last week that the U.S. planemaker has been considering a temporary work stoppage at the Everett factory, where it makes twin-aisle jetliners, due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Senate GOP virus bill aids U.S. transport sector; offers airlines loans, not cash

A Senate Republican coronavirus stimulus package would provide financial aid to U.S. airports, transit systems, and passenger railroad Amtrak, but $50 billion for struggling U.S. airlines would be a loan, not a cash payout, the proposal showed. The Senate is expected to vote on Monday whether to advance the measure after Democrats block action on Sunday.

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison: union official

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the head of the state corrections officers union. Weinstein, 68, has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

PG&E utility to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter over 2018 fire

PG&E Corp said on Monday its utility unit agreed to plead guilty to 84 involuntary manslaughter counts in connection with the 2018 Camp Fire, the most destructive fire in California's history. In a regulatory filing, PG&E said the plea by its Pacific Gas & Electric unit was part of a March 17 plea agreement with California and the Butte County District Attorney's office.

Under the gun, U.S. Senate looks to strike deal on coronavirus relief package

With the coronavirus pandemic in the United States intensifying, Senate Democrats and Republicans will scramble on Monday to come to an agreement on a far-reaching $1 trillion-plus coronavirus stimulus package after a procedural vote to advance the measure failed and left the massive relief effort in legislative limbo. Democrats objected to the bill on Sunday as being overly weighted toward corporate interests at the expense of healthcare workers, hospitals and state and local governments. Republicans accused them of obstructing a badly needed bill in the midst of a national emergency.

Alaska faces triple hit from coronavirus due to reliance on oil, fishing, tourism

The U.S. state of Alaska is so far distant from the worst medical ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, but its economy is in critical condition. Alaska is especially vulnerable because it depends on oil, tourism and fisheries basic industries that are reeling from the global coronavirus pandemic and the state government gets most of its revenue from investment earnings that have now evaporated.

Rand Paul becomes first U.S. senator to test positive for coronavirus

U.S. Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Sunday, becoming the first member of the Senate to announce he has COVID-19, as the number of U.S. cases of the respiratory disease grows. The 57-year-old Kentucky Republican has no symptoms and was tested out of an "abundance of caution" given his recent travels, according to a statement, which came as the Senate prepared to take up a massive economic relief bill.

Exclusive: U.S. axed CDC expert job in China months before virus outbreak

Several months before the coronavirus pandemic began, the Trump administration eliminated a key American public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China, Reuters has learned. The American disease expert, a medical epidemiologist embedded in China's disease control agency, left her post in July, according to four sources with knowledge of the issue. The first cases of the new coronavirus may have emerged as early as November, and as cases exploded, the Trump administration in February chastised China for censoring information about the outbreak and keeping U.S. experts from entering the country to help.

Biden to start considering running mates, consulted Obama

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden said on Sunday he needed to start vetting possible running mates "in a matter of weeks" and that he discussed the pick with former President Barack Obama. Biden's vice presidential options will include at least six or seven women who will be subjected to background checks to ensure there will not "be any snafu," he told donors at a fundraising event held by telephone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.