Left Menu
Development News Edition

CNN reporter Cuomo, brother of NY governor, has coronavirus

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:42 IST
CNN reporter Cuomo, brother of NY governor, has coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, whose brother Andrew is the high-profile governor of New York state, said Tuesday that he has contracted coronavirus -- and will keep broadcasting from self-isolation in his home. "In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," Cuomo said on Twitter.

"I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath," he added. "I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than the illness!" Cuomo, 49, presents his own weeknight news show on CNN, "Cuomo Prime Time." He said he would keep working from his basement, where he is quarantined away from his family.

"I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!" The New York governor, who has ribbed his younger brother during interviews, mentioned the family situation during his daily press briefing, calling the CNN reporter his "best friend." But he could not resist a bit of good-natured teasing, saying: "He's young, in good shape, strong -- not as strong as he thinks, but he'll be fine.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Papua New Guinea confirms outbreak of African swine fever - OIE

Papua New Guinea has confirmed its first cases of African swine fever among village pigs, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said. The cases occurred in four villages in the Mendi Munihu district of the Southern Highlands province...

Nizamuddin congregation participants stayed in 16 mosques in Delhi, police writes to city govt

The Delhi Police Special Branch on Tuesday wrote to the city government for taking immediate action with regard to people, including foreign nationals, who stayed in 16 mosques in the national capital after taking part in a religious congre...

Narayana Murthy family commits Rs 10 crore to Akshaya Patra

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and his family on Tuesday committed to offer Rs 10 crore to Akshaya Patra Foundation from their personal funds towards the COVID-19 relief work to distribute essential grocery boxes to the migrant laboure...

Rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine reports first coronavirus case

Rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine has reported the first case of the coronavirus, the health minister of the self-proclaimed republic, Olga Dolgoshapko told reporters in Donetsk on Tuesday.The conflict in eastern Ukraine, pitting Moscow-back...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020