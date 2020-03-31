Lockdown rules,Section 144 should be strictly observed:Bedi

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi stressed Tuesday that all without any exception should strictly enforce and adhere to the lockdown rules and Section 144 to prevent spread of COVID-19 and to ensure social distancing. In a whatsapp message, the former IPS officer highlighted the letter senior SP(Law and Order) Rahul Alwal senior police officer had written to the Collector Tuesday drawing the latter's attention to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy distributing essential commodities "as confidence enhancing measures to some houses in the presence of some party cadres in neighbouring Boomianpet area while overseeing arrangements to prevent spread of COVID 19." Bedi said "we should enforce section 144 in letter and spirit.

This holds good for all without any exception including the political executive." She said any violation of the lockdown rules on the part of anyone including political functions would have dangerous consequences not only to the person concerned but also for the people in the immediate vicinity and thereby for the community at large. Bedi stated that there should be strict enforcement and "legal action is the only way of breaking the chain of transmission of the deadly novel coronavirus." PTI Cor BN WELCOME WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.