Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump completes rollback of Obama-era vehicle fuel efficiency rules

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 23:49 IST
Trump completes rollback of Obama-era vehicle fuel efficiency rules

President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday completed a rollback of vehicle emissions standards adopted under his predecessor Barack Obama and will require 1.5% annual increases in efficiency through 2026 - far weaker than the 5% increases in the discarded rules. The announcement - condemned by Democrats and environmentalists while being lauded by big business - sets up a legal battle, with California and 22 other states planning to challenge the rewrite of what had been one of most ambitious U.S. policies aimed at combating climate change.

The Trump administration called the move its largest single deregulatory action and said it would will save automakers upwards of $100 billion in compliance costs. The policy reversal marks the latest step by Trump, a Republican, to erase environmental policies pursued by Obama, a Democrat. James Owens, acting head of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said the plan "strikes the right balance between environmental considerations, health and safety considerations and economic considerations."

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, disagreed, saying the administration's decision will harm public health and endanger U.S. economic security. "The Trump administration's anti-science decision to gut fuel standards will unleash massive amounts of pollution into the air at the worst possible time," Pelosi said, alluding to the coronavirus pandemic.

A coalition of states previously challenged the Trump administration's decision to revoke California's authority to set its own stiff vehicle tailpipe emissions rules. Under the Obama rules, automakers were to have averaged about 5% per year increases in fuel efficiency through 2026, but the industry lobbied Trump to weaken them. The new requirements mean the U.S. vehicle fleet will average 40.4 miles per gallon rather than 46.7 mpg under the Obama rules.

The Trump administration said the new rules will result in about 2 billion additional barrels of oil being consumed and 867 to 923 additional million metric tons of carbon dioxide being emitted and boost average consumer fuel costs by more than $1,000 per vehicle over the life of their vehicles. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the rule "strikes the right regulatory balance that protects our environment, and sets reasonable targets for the auto industry."

ENVIRONMENTAL REVERSAL Obama's environmental policies were intended to cut carbon emissions that drive climate change, while Trump has ditched numerous environmental regulations that his administration deemed harmful to industry and has aimed to increase the use of fossil fuels. Trump also pulled the United States out of a global climate accord and moved to reverse clean water regulations and pollution standards for coal-burning power plants.

The Trump administration in August 2018 initially proposed freezing requirements at 2020 levels through 2026. Reuters reported in October automakers expected a 1.5% annual increase after talks with administration officials. An automotive trade group that represents General Motors Co , Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corp and others, said that automakers need policies that support "a customer-friendly shift" toward electrified and other highly efficient technologies. "We are carefully reviewing the full breadth of this final rule to determine the extent to which it supports these priorities," it said.

Michael Brune, executive director of the Sierra Club, criticized the administration "for exploiting the cover of a pandemic to roll back the clean car standards, which are crucial public health safeguards," referring to the coronavirus crisis. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a business group, said the final rule provides a "workable path forward on a unified national program that provides regulatory certainty while strengthening fuel economy standards and continuing emissions reductions."

The administration said the revised rules will cut the future price of new vehicles by around $1,000 and reduce traffic deaths. Environmentalists dispute the analysis that the rule will reduce traffic deaths. The final rule acknowledges that drivers will pay more in higher fuel costs than they will save in new vehicle prices but said they will save more in overall vehicle ownership costs.

It said it will reduce up to 1.8 million crashes and lower "the auto industry's costs to comply with the program, with a commensurate reduction in per-vehicle costs to consumers, the standards enhance the ability of the fleet to turn over to newer, cleaner and safer vehicles." The Trump administration has battled with California over auto regulations. Last month, the U.S. Justice Department closed an antitrust investigation into a voluntary agreement that four automakers reached with California on emissions without taking any action.

Ford Motor Co, BMW AG, Honda Motor Co and VW struck a voluntary deal with California last year on emissions standards, prompting the investigation. The deal with the California Air Resources Board bypassed a White House effort to strip the state of the right to fight climate change and drew Trump's ire. Ford said on Tuesday it remains "committed to meeting emission reductions consistent with the California framework."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Five Delhi hospitals dedicated for COVID-19 cases

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Delhi government on Tuesday said five of its hospitals have been dedicated for people affected by COVID-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday climbed to 120, with ...

COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 120

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 120 on Tuesday after 23 new cases of the pandemic was reported in the past 24 hours, the Health Department said. These 120 cases include 24 people who took part in a religious congre...

New York City to probe Amazon firing of warehouse worker

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he had ordered the citys human rights commissioner to investigate the dismissal of a worker at an Amazon.com warehouse who had participated in a walkout.On Monday, 15 workers at its warehou...

Qatar Airways sees 75% decrease in operations - airport COO

Qatar Airways operations have decreased by more than 75, the chief operating officer of Hamad International Airport said on state TV on Tuesday.He said 75 of Qatar Airways fleet has been grounded and that will rise to 90. He said figures fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020