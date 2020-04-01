Left Menu
Spat between TMC-BJP over distribution of relief materials

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 00:48 IST
After days of political bonhomie, an ugly spat broke out between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress over distribution of relief materials in West Bengal, with the saffron camp accusing the ruling party of not allowing the opposition to take part in relief exercise to help the people in distress. The incident happened after police stopped senior BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta and state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu from distributing relief materials in the city.

The police declined to comment on the incident. "If the chief minister visits various parts of the city and distributes relief material, then it's fine. But when the BJP is trying to do the same, we are stopped in the name of the prohibition of the congregation of more than seven people. This is absolutely unacceptable," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

The party will continue with our relief work even if the state does not allow to do it, he said. "We have received reports that in many parts of the state, people are not getting relief materials. Black marketing of essential items has led to price rise and the state government is doing nothing to control it," Ghosh claimed.

The TMC denied the allegations as baseless and said the BJP should refrain from indulging in cheap politics at this time of crisis. Senior TMC leader and minister Tapas Roy wondered why BJP leaders are conducting relief programmes putting many lives at risk, when people need to exercise social distancing.

The government is taking all necessary measures to tackle the crisis, Roy said..

