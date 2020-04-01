Trump says he may join Saudi, Russia in talks on oil prices

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would join Saudi Arabia and Russia, if need be, for talks about the sharp fall in oil prices resulting from a price war between the two countries.

"The two countries are discussing it and I am joining at the appropriate time if need be," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that he had had "great" talks in separate conversations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

