Trump says he may join Saudi, Russia in talks on oil prices

Trump says he may join Saudi, Russia in talks on oil pricesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 04:31 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would join Saudi Arabia and Russia, if need be, for talks about the sharp fall in oil prices resulting from a price war between the two countries.
"The two countries are discussing it and I am joining at the appropriate time if need be," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that he had had "great" talks in separate conversations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Saudi Arabia
- Mohammed bin Salman
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- White House
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia suspends work in private sectors except health and food for 15 days
Coronavirus reaches Kyrgyzstan, via Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at mosques over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at mosques over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at mosques over coronavirus