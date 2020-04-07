US Domestic News Roundup: Wisconsin governor postpones Tuesday's election until June; Eli Lilly lowers insulin costs as coronavirus crisis deepens and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Wisconsin governor postpones Tuesday's election until June

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Monday postponed Tuesday's primary election until June 9, citing the coronavirus outbreak. "The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe, and that's why I signed this executive order today," Evers, a Democrat, said in a statement.

U.S. officials brace for 'peak death week' in coronavirus

U.S. officials on Monday girded the country for a "peak death week" from the coronavirus pandemic as the accelerating American death toll closed the gap with Italy and Spain, the countries with the most fatalities to date. "It's going to be the peak hospitalization, peak ICU week and unfortunately, peak death week," Admiral Brett Giroir, a physician and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday.

Body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend recovered, search for her son to continue

The body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend, the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, was recovered on Monday evening and the search for her son will continue, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said. The daughter of former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, 40, and her son, Gideon McKean, 8, went missing on Friday after drifting out into the Chesapeake Bay on a canoe.

One in five U.S. children with coronavirus may need hospital care: CDC

Up to 20% of U.S. children infected by the novel coronavirus require hospitalization, with infants under age 1 most likely to be in that group, according to the government's first in-depth analysis of the disease in the youngest patient population. Compared with adults, children infected with the coronavirus are less likely to have symptoms and more likely to have a mild illness, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) analysis also found.

Eli Lilly lowers insulin costs as coronavirus crisis deepens

Drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co said on Tuesday it has capped the out-of-pocket cost for insulin to $35 per month to help diabetes patients across the United States, many of whom are facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new co-pay scheme covers most of Lilly's insulins, including widely-used Humalog injection, and can be availed by people with commercial insurance as well as those without insurance.

African Americans more likely to die from coronavirus illness, early data shows

Early data from U.S. states shows African Americans are more likely to die from COVID-19, highlighting longstanding disparities in health and inequalities in access to medical care, experts said. In Illinois, black people make up about 30% of the state's cases and about 40% of its coronavirus-related deaths, according to statistics provided by the state's public health agency. However, African Americans make up just 14.6% of the state's population.

South Carolina becomes latest U.S. state to issue 'stay at home' orders

The governor of South Carolina on Monday ordered all residents of the state to remain at home except for visits with family members or essential outings to get groceries, medicine or exercise, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. South Carolina had been one of only nine U.S. states that had not yet imposed formal "stay at home" orders during the coronavirus outbreak and the last on the East Coast. Local orders had already been in place in parts of the state.

New York Governor says coronavirus crisis may have hit plateau

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo noted on Monday that hospitalizations of coronavirus patients are down and the rate of rise in deaths has leveled off in the hardest-hit state, suggesting the crisis may be plateauing, but he warned against complacency and extended a closure of businesses and schools. "While none of this good news, the possible flattening of the curve is better than the increases that we have seen," Cuomo told a daily briefing, warning that the numbers remain grim and that it was not certain the state had turned the corner.

U.S. CDC reports 330,891 coronavirus cases, 8,910 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 330,891 cases of coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 8,910. Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 304,826 and said 7,616 people had died across the country, but that the numbers were preliminary and had not been confirmed by individual states.

UPS employee dies of COVID-19 infection in Kentucky

A United Parcel Service Inc worker employed in Kentucky died over the weekend from a COVID-19 infection, Gov. Andy Beshear said at a public health briefing on Monday. UPS separately said that a "valued member of our management team" at its Worldport global shipping hub in Louisville, Kentucky, had died. UPS declined to give the man's cause of death, citing medical privacy laws.

