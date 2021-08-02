Elite season 5: Air date, recap, plot, cast & everything we know so far

Netflix renewed Elite for the fifth season before the release of the fourth one. Season 4 dropped on June 18, 2021, and Elite season 5 is currently filming.

Netflix's Elite is a Spanish language series created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona. Elite is seemingly a teen drama that revolves around the usual issues teenagers face when growing up but it also features more progressive issues, such as many diverse sexual themes. Structurally, the series employs a flash-forward plot that involves a mystery element, with each season taking place in two timelines.

Probably release date for Elite Season 5

Elite Season 5 can be out soon. Before the premiere of Elite Season 4, Netflix confirmed earlier about the fifth season via Instagram. It seems the production will start soon or may have already begun. Although there is no official confirmation regarding the air date; however, according to DRP, Elite Season 5 will release on the 5th of June 2022.

In February 2021, Netflix tweeted: "Elite fans get ready for more because the show has been renewed for a fifth season! (and before you ask... no, Season 4 has not premiered yet)." Currently, there is no fixed release date for Elite Season 5, but it looks like the Spanish series is scheduled for release sometime in 2022.

Elite Season 5 plot & recap

The story for Elite is set in Las Encinas, a fictional elite secondary school. It revolves around the relationships between three working-class students enrolled at the school through a scholarship program and their wealthy classmates.

Each season of the Spanish thriller teen drama gives a different plot with thrilling mysteries. Elite season 1 says about Marina who was murdered. After the end of school, three friends Samuel, Nadia and Christian– are offered scholarships to Las Encinas, the most exclusive private school in Spain. As the school year progresses, their lives intertwine in a clash of lifestyles, resentments, envy, and sexual attraction. Through a series of flash-forward scenes of police interrogations, the audience is shown stories of the characters' relationships that lead to Marina's murder.

Elite Season 2 deals with the disappearance of Samuel. The second season introduces three new students Valerio, Rebeka, and Cayetana who joined the school. These three people have their own dark secrets. They befriend the students in their class whilst Samuel continues with his plan to clear the name of his brother Nano, who was accused of Marina's murder. Cayetana's love interest Polo is arrested, as Carla believes Polo is the murderer of Samuel. However, he was set free after two weeks, and then he joined the school.

Elite Season 3 shows the students entering the third trimester. The police interrogate the students about Polo's death. In the third season, we saw Samuel is alive. On the night of their graduation, in a drunken stupor, Lu accidentally stabs Polo, who stumbles and falls to death. Samuel, Guzmán, Ander, Omar, Nadia, Carla, Valerio, Rebeka and Cayetana agree to cover up the murder. Unable to find a suspect, Polo's death is eventually ruled as a suicide, and his parents tell the police he confessed to Marina's murder. Two months later, Samuel, Guzman, Ander and Rebeka return to repeat their final year with Omar, who has enrolled as a full-time student.

Elite Season 4 shows varied things in the plot including Guzmán murdering Armando who has earlier attacked Ari. With the help of some old friends, the killer Guzmán dumped the corpse before moving out of the town.

The experts are expecting Elite Season 5 would pick up the plot thread and focus on Guzmán's current condition. Elite Season 4 ends with Samuel bolts to the airport to stop Carla from boarding her plane to London. Carla and Samuel play a sexual question game that leads to a much more serious conversation. A heated disagreement leads to a series of voice messages as Samuel and Carla try and figure out what to do. Elite Season 5 will definitely clear the leftover cliffhangers.

The cast of Elite Season 5

The cast is yet to be officially announced, still we could guess Elite Season 5 is likely to bring back Itzan Escamilla (as Samu), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebe), Georgina Amorós (Cayetan), Carla Díaz (Ari), Manu Rios (Patrick), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), and Diego Martín (Benjamín).

We will update you as soon we get any updates from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on Netflix's Spanish series.

