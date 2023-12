Indian Consulate in New York showcases valour of Guru Gobind Singh's sons on occasion of Veer Baal Diwas

An exhibition highlighting the valour and sacrifices of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, was organised here on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas.

The Consulate General of India in New York showcased the exhibition on Tuesday on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas to “commemorate the extraordinary valour and unparalleled sacrifices” made by ‘Veer Sahibzade', sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, a press release from the mission said.

“Honouring the exemplary courage and immortal sacrifice of Veer Sahibzaade, proud sons of Guru Gobind Singh ji,” the Consulate said in a post on X, adding that it hosted an “exhibition on the occasion of #VeerBaalDiwas, paying our tributes to the bravehearts with unparalleled courage”.

A large number of members from the Indian-American community attended the event to pay their homage and tributes to the 'Veer Sahibzade'.

The Consulate said that due to the request of a local Gurudwara priest and as a mark of respect, the exhibition will be displayed at the Consulate premises through December 28.

The exhibition will also be showcased at Gurudwaras in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Earlier in the day, Acting Consul General of India in New York Dr. Varun Jeph visited the Gurudwara Baba Makhan Shah Lubana in Queens and paid obeisance to the Veer Sahibzade.

He was joined by members of the Gurudwara’s Executive Committee and local Sangat in performing ardas and kirtan.

He also joined the community members for langar at the Gurudwara.

Special videos on Veer Baal Diwas are also being showcased at the Gurudwara for young students attending winter camps there.

The Consulate General of India in Houston also observed Veer Baal Diwas, “a day commemorating the valour and martyrdom of young heroes, Guru Govind Singh Ji’s Sahibzade. A photo exhibition showcased their courage and resilience”.

The Indian Embassy in the US said in a post on X that “Shaheedi Samagam was held at Brookfield Gurudwara, Wisconsin. Leading Sikh and Indian American leaders along with senior Embassy officials participated”, it said.

The Indian Embassy added that “a fitting tribute was given to the exemplary courage and sacrifice of ‘sahibzadas’ of Guru Gobind Singh marking #VeerBaalDiwas''.

