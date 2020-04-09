Left Menu
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Atomic bombs and whale sharks: How to calculate age of world's largest fish

Scientists have figured out how to calculate the age of whale sharks - Earth's largest fish - with some guidance from the radioactive fallout spawned by Cold War-era atomic bomb testing. By measuring levels of carbon-14, a naturally occurring radioactive element that also is a by-product of nuclear explosions, the researchers determined that distinct bands present inside the shark's cartilaginous vertebrae are formed annually, like a tree's growth rings.

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings

As the Easter holiday approaches, world leaders and health officials are fervently warning that the hard-won gains in the fight against the coronavirus must not be jeopardized by relaxing social distancing. A spike in deaths in Britain and ...

Ariel releases ShareTheLoad ASMR video on International ASMR day

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 9 ANINewsVoir The unequal division of domestic chores has been a reality for generations. Even today, 71 per cent women sleep less than their husbands due to this inequality. On this International ASMR Day, A...

Cornavirus: 12 new cases in West Bengal, state count reaches 80

Twelve new coronavirus positive cases were reported in West Bengal on Thursday, informed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 80. Three patients have been discharged, the CM furth...

Combating COVID-19: Misbehaviour with doctors, nurses won't be tolerated, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the people who misbehave with doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients will strictly be punished. It needs to be understood that doctors and nurses are saving our lives. They a...
