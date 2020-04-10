Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Atomic bombs and whale sharks: How to calculate age of world's largest fish; Ancient string provides further evidence of Neanderthals talents and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 18:27 IST
Science News Roundup: Atomic bombs and whale sharks: How to calculate age of world's largest fish; Ancient string provides further evidence of Neanderthals talents and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Atomic bombs and whale sharks: How to calculate age of world's largest fish

Scientists have figured out how to calculate the age of whale sharks - Earth's largest fish - with some guidance from the radioactive fallout spawned by Cold War-era atomic bomb testing. By measuring levels of carbon-14, a naturally occurring radioactive element that also is a by-product of nuclear explosions, the researchers determined that distinct bands present inside the shark's cartilaginous vertebrae are formed annually, like a tree's growth rings.

Ancient string provides further evidence of Neanderthals talents

Neanderthals used plant fibers to create string more than 40,000 years ago at a site in France where they hunted reindeer, further evidence according to scientists of the ingenuity and cognitive capabilities of our closest extinct human relatives. Researchers on Thursday described a string fragment - comprised of three small bundles of fibers twisted together into a cord - associated with a stone cutting tool that may have been used to skin animal carcasses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress urges PM to intervene, talk to US govt to prevent job losses of H-1B visa holders.

Congress urges PM to intervene, talk to US govt to prevent job losses of H-1B visa holders....

34,010 FIRs in Maharashtra for lockdown violation

The police in Maharashtra have registered 34,010 First Information Reports FIRs so far for violation of coronavirus lockdown across the state, an official release said on Friday. The highest number of FIRs were registered in Pune 4,317, as ...

SPECIAL REPORT-Married for 50 years, a couple are separated by the coronavirus

This is a love story. It began 50 years ago over an apple strudel in Paris, but Howard Smith says he has no time for romantic notions about the past. Right now hes worried about how the story will end. Howard, an abstract artist, is a man w...

Pak SC benches to resume work from Apr 13 despite rise in coronavirus cases

Pakistans Supreme Court will gradually resume work from April 13 despite increase in the coronavirus cases in the country, according to a media report. The apex court decided to resume the functioning of its all benches even as the coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020