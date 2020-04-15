Science News Roundup: Cigar-shaped interstellar trespasser may be fragment of wrecked planet; Space scientists use COVID-19 lockdown as dry run and more

Left Menu
15-04-2020
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Cigar-shaped interstellar trespasser may be fragment of wrecked planet

A reddish-colored cigar-shaped interstellar object called 'Oumuamua that is tumbling through our solar system may be wreckage from a planet ripped apart when it roamed too close to the faraway star it once orbited, according to researchers. Scientists have been puzzled by the origin and nature of 'Oumuamua since its discovery in 2017, with some even proposing it may be an alien spacecraft. Astronomers Yun Zhang and Doug Lin, in research published this week, said computer simulations indicated it was a remnant of a planet or planetary building block annihilated by a star's "tidal forces."

Space scientists use COVID-19 lockdown as dry run for Mars mission

French space scientists are using the COVID-19 lockdown as a dry run for what it will be like to be cooped up inside a space craft on a mission to Mars. The guinea pigs in the experiment are 60 students who are confined to their dormitory rooms in the southern city of Toulouse - not far removed from the kind of conditions they might experience on a long space mission.

Scientists enthralled by biggest star explosion ever observed

Scientists have observed the biggest supernova - stellar explosion - ever detected, the violent death of a huge star up to 100 times more massive than our sun in a faraway galaxy. The supernova, releasing twice as much energy as any other stellar explosion observed to date, occurred about 4.6 billion light years from Earth in a relatively small galaxy, scientists said. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km).

