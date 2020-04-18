Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; 'Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; 'Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Chile astronomers discover star dancing according to Einstein´s century-old theory

Astronomers in Chile using one of the world's largest telescopes have found a star "dancing" around a black hole in the Milky Way just as Albert Einstein might have predicted more than a century ago. Einstein's General Theory of Relativity, published in 1915, is a foundation of modern physics. It has long helped scientists understand the forces of gravity.

Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts

NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir will take an unusual - and more exhausting - route home after safely landing in the Kazakh steppe on Friday, a Russian healthcare official said, because of lockdowns caused by the novel coronavirus. A capsule carrying Morgan, Meir and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka touched down southeast of the Kazakh town of Dzhezkazgan at 1117 local time, as scheduled, after nine months on the International Space Station.

'Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur

For human beings, "stink flirting" may not sound like a prudent dating strategy. For ring-tailed lemurs, it is the way to go. Scientists on Thursday described the results of a comprehensive study of this behavior - unique in the animal kingdom - that is exhibited by these primates native to Madagascar.

NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S. manned mission to space station

NASA on Friday set a launch date of May 27 for its first astronaut mission from U.S. soil in nearly ten years. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company, SpaceX, will send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida - marking the company's first mission carrying humans aboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 3,600 people detained for violating lockdown in Delhi

Over 270 cases were registered and 3,608 people detained in Delhi on Saturday for violating lockdown orders, police saidAccording to the data shared by the police, 271 cases were registered under section 188 for disobedience to order duly p...

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill, later Alcoa's CEO, dies at 84 -WSJ

Paul ONeill, former Treasury secretary of the United States and former chief executive of Alcoa Corp , died at age 84 on Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported.ONeill had been under treatment for lung cancer and his death is unrelated t...

Rugby-Bastareaud back to Lyon after New York spell - club

Former French international Mathieu Bastareaud will join Lyon for two seasons after a short spell at RU New York, the French Top 14 side said on Saturday. LOU rugby is happy to announce that Mathieu Bastareaud has signed a two-year contract...

Africa deaths above 1,000, including Nigerian chief of staff

Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday, while Nigeria said the presidents chief of staff had died. A total of 52 of the continents 54 countries have reported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020