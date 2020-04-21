Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Interstellar gatecrasher 2I/Borisov is no ordinary comet; Ancient marine crocs adapted like whales to ocean life - only earlier and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Interstellar gatecrasher 2I/Borisov is no ordinary comet; Ancient marine crocs adapted like whales to ocean life - only earlier and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Coronavirus the musical: U.S. scientists turn virus into melody to aid research

From tinkling harmonies as the virus disarms cells to clashing and stormy as it replicates, U.S. scientists have translated the novel coronavirus' spiked protein structure to music in an effort to better understand the pathogen. Professor Markus Buehler at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his team used artificial intelligence to transform a model of the protein structure of SARS-CoV-2, as the virus is formally called, into interwoven melodies in a classical musical composition.

Ancient marine crocs adapted like whales to ocean life - only earlier

A wondrous lineage of crocodile relatives that developed into fast-swimming seagoing predators at a time when dinosaurs dominated the land adapted to life in the open ocean with a pivotal evolutionary modification also present in whales. But the crocs did it more than 100 million years earlier.

Interstellar gatecrasher 2I/Borisov is no ordinary comet

Scientists have discovered that a comet called 2I/Borisov - only the second interstellar object ever detected passing through the solar system - is surprisingly different in its composition from comets hailing from our celestial neighborhood. Gas coming off 2I/Borisov contained high amounts of carbon monoxide - far more than comets formed in our solar system - indicating the object had large concentrations of carbon monoxide ice, researchers said on Monday.

NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S. manned mission to space station

NASA on Friday set a launch date of May 27 for its first astronaut mission from U.S. soil in nearly 10 years. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company, SpaceX, will send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida - marking the company's first mission carrying humans aboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Anand to lead Indian challenge in Online Nations Cup chess tourney

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand will lead the Indian challenge in the Online Nations Cup, a team competition to be held from May 5 to 10. The International Chess Federation FIDE and Chess.com announced the Online Nations Cup which w...

Athletics-U.S. Olympics trials rescheduled for June 2021 in Eugene, Oregon

The postponed U.S. Olympic track and field trials have been rescheduled for June 18-27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon, USA Track and Field USATF announced on Tuesday.The trials, to be held in a new stadium, originally had been planned for mid-June...

After Surjewala, Hooda alleges mismanagement in wheat procurement by Haryana govt

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday expressed concern over alleged mismanagement of wheat procurement in the state. The government has continued to claim that it was ready for the purchase. But when farmers brou...

UP govt directs schools not to charge transportation fee for lockdown period

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed schools in the state not to charge transportation fee from students for the lockdown periodThe government said Secondary Education Principal Secretary Aradhana Shukla directed all district magistrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020