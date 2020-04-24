Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: China unveils name of first Mars exploration mission; Land-dwelling insects drop in population but freshwater bugs doing better and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:29 IST
Science News Roundup: China unveils name of first Mars exploration mission; Land-dwelling insects drop in population but freshwater bugs doing better and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China unveils name of first Mars exploration mission

China's space agency on Friday unveiled the name of its first Mars exploration mission, coinciding with China's annual Space Day and the 50th anniversary of the launch of its first satellite. The Mars mission has been named Tianwen-1, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

Land-dwelling insects drop in population but freshwater bugs doing better

The world's ants, bees, butterflies, grasshoppers, fireflies and other land-dwelling insects have been suffering population drops of about 9% per decade but freshwater bugs such as dragonflies and mosquitoes have been rallying, researchers said on Thursday. The findings, based on 166 sets of data covering 1,676 sites in 41 countries dating as far back as 1925, provided a nuanced assessment for insects, the most ubiquitous and diverse animals on the planet, with the strongest declines documented in the Midwestern United States and in Germany.

Burping bags and dancing raisins: Tricks for teaching science during a pandemic

Texas science teacher Avri DiPietro has a secret weapon in her tool kit to help keep her students engaged now that the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to stay home indefinitely. It's a home experiment known as "the burping bag." The assignment calls for her sixth graders to combine vinegar and baking soda in a plastic bag, either in their kitchens or backyards. If all goes as planned, burps and belches will ring out across the small southeastern Texas town where DiPietro teaches, as the acidic vinegar meets the sodium bicarbonate, releasing gas from the bag.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19:TN cops awareness skit on 'boys in ambulance' goes viral

A coronavirus awareness skit enacted by police here in which three teenagers on a scooter fun ride end up in an ambulance carrying a COVID-19 patient has attracted eyeballs and gone viral in the social media. The skit, captured on camera an...

New Delhi. Apr 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm LUCKNOW DEL49 UP-VIRUS-CM-REVIEW Labourers stranded in other states due to lockdown will be brought home UP CM Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh government will bring back labourers st...

Tally of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat up by 191 cases to 2,815; toll rises to 127 with 15 more deaths: Health official.

Tally of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat up by 191 cases to 2,815 toll rises to 127 with 15 more deaths Health official....

357 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 11 deaths

357 new coronavirus patients were detected in Mumbai on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 4,589, while the death toll rose to 179 with 11 more deaths. As per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC release, the number of act...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020