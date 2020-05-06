Left Menu
06-05-2020
Science News Roundup: Neutralizing antibody; new virus details to aid vaccine research; China launches spacecraft via largest carrier rocket: CCTV and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Soccer: Will the player of the future be 'plant-based'?

The days of English football's once-notorious drinking culture are long gone and few professionals would now list the once obligatory 'steak and chips' as their favorite meal but things are moving to a different level entirely when it comes to what players used to call 'looking after yourself'. Whether it be the influence of dieticians, sports scientists, or foreign coaches and teammates, you only need to look at the physique of modern Premier League players to realize they take health and nutrition very seriously.

How do koalas drink? Not the way you might think

Scientists have solved a lingering mystery about koala behavior - how these tree-dwelling marsupials native to Australia consume enough water to live. A new study describes koala drinking behavior in the wild for the first time, finding that they lick water running down the smooth surface of tree trunks during rainfall - a phenomenon called "stemflow" - and do not rely merely on the water content of the leaves that make up their diet.

Neutralizing antibody; new virus details to aid vaccine research

The following is a brief roundup of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Antibody that "neutralizes" the novel coronavirus.

Exclusive: Trump administration drafting 'Artemis Accords' pact for moon mining - sources

The Trump administration is drafting a legal blueprint for mining on the moon under a new U.S.-sponsored international agreement called the Artemis Accords, people familiar with the proposed pact told Reuters. The agreement would be the latest effort to cultivate allies around NASA's plan to put humans and space stations on the moon within the next decade, and comes as the civilian space agency plays a growing role in implementing American foreign policy. The draft pact has not been formally shared with U.S. allies yet. Belgian,

U.S. scientists look to llama in search for COVID-19 treatment

A llama called Winter could prove useful in the hunt for a treatment for COVID-19, according to U.S. and Belgian scientists who have identified a tiny particle that appears to block the new coronavirus. The scientists, from Belgium's VIB-UGent center for medical biotechnology and the University of Texas at Austin, published research on Tuesday in the journal Cell, with the llama in Belgium central to their studies.

China launches spacecraft via largest carrier rocket: CCTV

China on Tuesday successfully launched its largest carrier rocket, which was carrying a new-generation spacecraft, state broadcaster CCTV said. The Long March-5B carrier rocket took off at 1800 local time (1000 GMT) at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in the southern island province of Hainan. It was the first mission carried out by the Long March-5B, CCTV reported, citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office.

Kremlin says U.S. moon mining proposals need thorough legal analysis

The Kremlin on Wednesday said a U.S.-proposed legal blueprint for mining on the moon would need to be analysed thoroughly to check if it complies with international law. The Trump administration is drafting the proposals under a new U.S.-sponsored international agreement called the Artemis Accords, people familiar with the proposed pact told Reuters, and that Russia, a major partner with NASA on the International Space Station, would not be an early partner.

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

AP to bear travel cost of migrant workers returning to native states

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to bear the travel expenses of migrant workers returning to their home states following easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to ...

Goa board announces dates for SSC, HSSC examinations

As Goa remains coronavirus-free, the state government has given permission for holding exams for pending papers of Class 12 and for all subjects of Class 10 later this month when the current phase of lockdown ends. The Goa Board of Secondar...

BJP govt in Karnataka treating migrants worse than bonded labourers: CPI(M)

Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of medieval barbarism and treating migrants as worse than bonded labourers, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday hit out at the states decision to stop workers from returning to their ...

High fatality rate among COVID-19 patients in Gujarat, Maharashtra worrisome: Harsh Vardhan

Expressing concern over high fatality rate among COVID-19 patients in some districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday asked the states to focus on early surveillance, aggressive contact tracing a...
