Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Bulgarian fossils show early arrival of Homo sapiens into Europe

Fragmentary bone fossils and a molar found in Bulgaria dated to roughly 45,000 years ago show that Homo sapiens populations swept into Europe - until then a bastion for the Neanderthals - earlier than previously known, scientists said on Monday. Researchers said DNA from the five fossils from Bulgaria's Bacho Kiro cave demonstrated they belonged to anatomically modern Homo sapiens. This evidence resolved a debate over who made a remarkable array of artifacts at the site including stone and bone tools and pendants made of the teeth of cave bears - it was our species in the cave and not Neanderthals. Twin antibodies may help fight coronavirus; normal speech may spread virus

The following is a brief roundup of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Normal speech sprays droplets with contagious coronavirus

Kremlin spokesman got double-sided pneumonia from coronavirus

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he has got double-sided pneumonia caused by the coronavirus. Speaking in an interview with the business daily Kommersant, Peskov said that he initially had only a small fever and was undergoing treatment...

Trump still wants negative interest rates, but says Fed Chair has improved

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he still strongly believes the Federal Reserve should have negative interest rates, but gave a modicum of approval to Fed Chair Jerome Powell who said earlier in the day the central bank would not lo...

Italy approves long-delayed economic stimulus package in coronavirus fight

The Italian government has approved a long-delayed, 55 billion-euro 59.6 billion stimulus package aimed at helping Italys battered businesses and struggling families survive the coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had promised...

Trump says new Democratic stimulus proposal is dead on arrival

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a 3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package proposed by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives was dead on arrival.Trump was speaking to reporters at the White House.The Democratic prop...
