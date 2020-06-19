Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more
The embryo-containing eggs - leathery on the outside rather than hard and calcified like those of birds - belonged to a dinosaur from Patagonia called Mussaurus from about 200 million years ago and one called Protoceratops from the Gobi Desert from about 75 million years ago, researchers said on Wednesday.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:25 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs
Scientists have unearthed the first fossils of soft-shelled eggs laid by dinosaurs - two disparate species from Argentina and Mongolia - in a discovery suggesting that the earliest dinosaurs produced such eggs before some lineages turned to hard shells. The embryo-containing eggs - leathery on the outside rather than hard and calcified like those of birds - belonged to a dinosaur from Patagonia called Mussaurus from about 200 million years ago and one called Protoceratops from the Gobi Desert from about 75 million years ago, researchers said on Wednesday.
Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg
A mysterious 68-million-year-old fossil found on Seymour Island off Antarctica's coast that looked like a deflated football has turned out to be a unique find - the second-largest egg on record and one that may have belonged to a huge marine reptile that lived alongside the dinosaurs. The fossilized egg - measuring 8 by 11 inches (29 by 20 cm) - is only slightly smaller than eggs of Madagascar's giant flightless elephant birds that went extinct only in the past several centuries, scientists said on Wednesday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mongolia
- Argentina
- Antarctica
- Madagascar
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Argentina extends lockdown in Buenos Aires until June 28
Argentina extends lockdown in Buenos Aires as coronavirus cases surpass 20,000
Argentina's Buenos Aires province extends deadline for debt talks
Rabbinical reinforcements arrive in Argentina to step up kosher meat exports
Argentina's new daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 for first time