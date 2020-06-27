Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Science News Summary

The planets orbit Gliese 887, a so-called red dwarf star half the sun's mass located 11 light years from Earth - right in our backyard in cosmic terms, researchers said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 10:29 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Bear-sized wombat cousin roamed Australia 25 million years ago

A powerfully built relative of modern wombats that was the size of a black bear roamed Australia's woodlands about 25 million years ago, possessing shovel-shaped hands and strong forelimbs indicating it was an adept digger, scientists said on Thursday. The plant-eating mammal called Mukupirna nambensis, known from the fossil of a partial skull and much of the skeleton unearthed at Lake Pinpa in northeastern South Australia state, is one of the earliest-known large-bodied Australian marsupials, they said. Siberian heat wave is a 'warning cry' from the Arctic, climate scientists say

Pine trees are bursting into flames. Boggy peatlands are tinderbox dry. And towns in northern Russia are sweltering under conditions more typical of the tropics. Reports of record-breaking Arctic heat – registered at more than 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in the Siberian town of Verkhoyansk on June 20 – are still being verified by the World Meteorological Organization. But even without that confirmation, experts at the global weather agency are worried by satellite images showing that much of the Russian Arctic is in the red. Planets around nearby star are intriguing candidates for extraterrestrial life

Up to three planets - potentially rocky like Earth - have been spotted around a star located relatively near our solar system - a planetary system offering astronomers intriguing possibilities in the search for signs of extraterrestrial life. The planets orbit Gliese 887, a so-called red dwarf star half the sun's mass located 11 light years from Earth - right in our backyard in cosmic terms, researchers said on Friday. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km).

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Jungkook becomes first singer to hit 10bn views on TikTok

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claims; Porn star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges in Los Angeles and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Justin Bieber files 20 million defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claimsJustin Bieber has filed a 20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual miscondu...

Sports News Roundup: McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19; Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19Denny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from...

Entertainment News Roundup: Belgian pop singer takes office job as COVID-19 wrecks debut; U.S. movie theaters prepare to switch the lights back on, but hurdles remain and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Christopher Nolan movie Tenet delayed again amid coronavirus outbreakATT Incs Warner Bros. movie studio on Thursday delayed the release of Christopher Nolan thriller Tenet for a se...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Bear-sized wombat cousin roamed Australia 25 million years agoA powerfully built relative of modern wombats that was the size of a black bear roamed Australias woodlands about 25 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020