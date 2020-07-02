Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing; Surviving core of ill-fated Jupiter-like planet spotted near distant star and more

Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Updated: 02-07-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 10:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing; Surviving core of ill-fated Jupiter-like planet spotted near distant star and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Low oxygen levels may be due to blood cell damage.

Surviving core of ill-fated Jupiter-like planet spotted near distant star

A rocky planet 39 times as massive as Earth has been spotted orbiting a distant star at breakneck speed, with astronomers concluding it may be the surviving core of a planet once perhaps larger than Jupiter that was stripped of its gaseous atmosphere. Researchers said on Wednesday it is the largest rocky planet ever discovered and would be the first planetary core ever found, offering a unique opportunity to better understand the interiors of gas giants like Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system.

