Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Science News Summary

Australian scientists discover ancient underwater Aboriginal sites Australia's first underwater archaeological sites off its west coast dating to more than 7,000 years ago will help with the understanding of the cultural and technology development of its first peoples, scientists said Thursday. Low oxygen levels may be due to blood cell damage How to rid East Africa of locusts?

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 02:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 02:26 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Prehistoric ochre mining operation found in submerged Mexican caves

Researchers diving into dark submerged caves on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula have found evidence of an ambitious mining operation starting 12,000 years ago and lasting two millennia for red ochre, an earth mineral pigment prized by prehistoric peoples. More than 100 dives totaling more than 600 hours in Quintana Roo state turned up numerous mining artifacts, the scientists said on Friday. These included ochre extraction pits, digging tools like hammerstones and small piledrivers made of stalagmites, markers that helped the miners navigate the extensive cave network and hearths used to provide light. The caves were not underwater at the time of the mining. Australian scientists discover ancient underwater Aboriginal sites

Australia's first underwater archaeological sites off its west coast dating to more than 7,000 years ago will help with the understanding of the cultural and technology development of its first peoples, scientists said Thursday. Archaeologists in Western Australia discovered hundreds of stone tools made by aboriginal people when the seabed was dry, at two ancient sites now submerged in the Dampier Archipelago. Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Low oxygen levels may be due to blood cell damage How to rid East Africa of locusts? Serve them in a kebab or drive them to cannibalism

Eat them, poison them, and use scent to drive them to cannibalism - as a second wave of locusts threatens to devour East Africa's crops, scientists in a Nairobi lab are experimenting with novel ways to kill them. Swarms are the worst for three generations, encouraged by unseasonably wet weather and dispersed by a record number of cyclones. The destructive pests could cost East Africa and Yemen $8.5 billion this year, the World Bank has said.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Simmons says Windies must draw on Headingley spirit

West Indies coach Phil Simmons says his side cannot afford the batting debacles that have often undermined their tours of England when the series starts behind closed doors next week. The first of three tests begins at the Ageas Bowl in Sou...

Entertainment News Roundup: Angolan app gives performers a lifeline; Uffizi masterpieces show Black culture's role and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Angolan app gives performers a lifeline - streaming to paying publicWhen the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Cla...

UPDATE 2-Portugal fumes at exclusion from UK safe travel list

Portugals tourism sector reacted with fury and disbelief at Britains decision to maintain a quarantine regime for travellers coming from Portugal despite having a higher number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Portugal was left off a list o...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. White House says economy roaring back, touts safe coronavirus re-openings as cases soarU.S. President Donald Trumps White House on Thursday rallied around the message that all was well b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020