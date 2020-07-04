Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Prehistoric ochre mining operation found in submerged Mexican caves; Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing and more

Low oxygen levels may be due to blood cell damage

Updated: 04-07-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 18:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Prehistoric ochre mining operation found in submerged Mexican caves; Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Prehistoric ochre mining operation found in submerged Mexican caves

Researchers diving into dark submerged caves on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula have found evidence of an ambitious mining operation starting 12,000 years ago and lasting two millennia for red ochre, an earth mineral pigment prized by prehistoric peoples. More than 100 drives totaling more than 600 hours in Quintana Roo state turned up numerous mining artifacts, the scientists said on Friday. These included ochre extraction pits, digging tools like hammerstones and small piledrivers made of stalagmites, markers that helped the miners navigate the extensive cave network and hearths used to provide light. The caves were not underwater at the time of the mining.

Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Low oxygen levels may be due to blood cell damage

Eat them, poison them, and use scent to drive them to cannibalism

As the second wave of locusts threatens to devour East Africa's crops, scientists in a Nairobi lab are experimenting with novel ways to kill them. Swarms are the worst for three generations, encouraged by unseasonably wet weather and dispersed by a record number of cyclones. The destructive pests could cost East Africa and Yemen $8.5 billion this year, the World Bank has said.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Latest News

Karnataka HC judge expunges certain observations made by him

A Karnataka High Court Judge has expunged certain observations made by him on the conduct of the complainant in a rape case, while granting bail to the accused last month. Justice Krishna S Dixit expunged four lines from the June 22 order, ...

COVID-19: Seeking to dispel concerns, ICMR says following all globally accepted norms to fast-track vaccine; wants to 'cut red tape'

As experts cautioned against rushing the process for developing a COVID-19 vaccine after the ICMR stated it plans to launch one by August 15, the apex health research body on Saturday stressed that it is acting in accordance with the global...

Bajaj Auto unions demand factory halt after 250 workers catch coronavirus

Workers at Bajaj Auto, Indias biggest exporter of motorbikes, are demanding the temporary closure of one of its plants after 250 employees there tested positive for coronavirus, its unions said on Saturday, as companies struggle to ramp up ...

Some medical colleges not cooperating on setting up Covid

The Department of Health and Family Welfare here has alleged that some private medical colleges were not cooperating on setting up COVID-19 Care Centres on their premises as mandated by the Centre, and has sought the intervention of the top...
