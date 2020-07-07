Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Modest insect-munching Madagascar reptile was forerunner; Australian scientists discover ancient underwater Aboriginal sites and more

aStudy may explain severity of COVID-19 in high-risk groups Rocket Lab vehicle fails to reach orbit, loses payload of satellites A rocket from small-satellite launch firm Rocket Lab failed to reach orbit minutes after a successful liftoff from New Zealand on Saturday, the company said, losing its payload of seven small satellites it had intended to carry to space.

Updated: 07-07-2020 02:54 IST
Science News Roundup: Modest insect-munching Madagascar reptile was forerunner; Australian scientists discover ancient underwater Aboriginal sites and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Modest insect-munching Madagascar reptile was forerunner to dinosaurs

Dinosaurs and the flying reptiles called pterosaurs - both known for achieving great size - had humble beginnings, as shown by a diminutive insect-eating reptile from Madagascar that was a forerunner and close relative of both groups. Scientists on Monday described fossils of a Triassic Period creature, called Kongonaphon kely, that measured about 16 inches (40 cm) long and stood four inches (10 cm) tall at the hip. It inhabited a floodplain region of what is now southwestern Madagascar about 237 million years ago.

Australian scientists discover ancient underwater Aboriginal sites

Australia's first underwater archaeological sites off its west coast dating to more than 7,000 years ago will help with the understanding of the cultural and technology development of its first peoples, scientists said Thursday. Archaeologists in Western Australia discovered hundreds of stone tools made by aboriginal people when the seabed was dry, at two ancient sites now submerged in the Dampier Archipelago.

Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups; plasma therapy only right for some patients

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Study may explain severity of COVID-19 in high-risk groups.

Rocket Lab vehicle fails to reach orbit, loses payload of satellites

A rocket from small-satellite launch firm Rocket Lab failed to reach orbit minutes after a successful liftoff from New Zealand on Saturday, the company said, losing its payload of seven small satellites it had intended to carry to space. "An issue was experienced today during Rocket Lab's launch that caused the loss of the vehicle," the company said on Twitter, adding more information will be shared as available.

