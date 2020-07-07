Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Left Menu
Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups; plasma therapy only right for some patients The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 10:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Modest insect-munching Madagascar reptile was forerunner to dinosaurs

Dinosaurs and the flying reptiles called pterosaurs - both known for achieving great size - had humble beginnings, as shown by a diminutive insect-eating reptile from Madagascar that was a forerunner and close relative of both groups. Scientists on Monday described fossils of a Triassic Period creature, called Kongonaphon kely, that measured about 16 inches (40 cm) long and stood four inches (10 cm) tall at the hip. It inhabited a floodplain region of what is now southwestern Madagascar about 237 million years ago.

Australian scientists discover ancient underwater Aboriginal sites

Australia's first underwater archaeological sites off its west coast dating to more than 7,000 years ago will help with the understanding of the cultural and technological development of its first peoples, scientists said Thursday. Archaeologists in Western Australia discovered hundreds of stone tools made by aboriginal people when the seabed was dry, at two ancient sites now submerged in the Dampier Archipelago.

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The study may explain the severity of COVID-19 in high-risk groups

