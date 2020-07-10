Left Menu
Development News Edition

Predator Free Whangārei to receive $6 million boost

Shane Jones said the project would build capacity for biosecurity work in the region and help boost economic activity in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Whangarei  | Updated: 10-07-2020 07:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 07:09 IST
Predator Free Whangārei to receive $6 million boost
Eugenie Sage said the project would create a safe habitat for kiwi and other native plants and wildlife to thrive. Image Credit: Twitter(@docgovtnz)

Community efforts to create a Predator Free Whangārei will receive a $6 million boost, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage announced today.

The new funding, through Government company Predator Free 2050 Ltd, will create around 12 jobs while enabling the complete removal of possums over the next five years from a nearly 10,000 ha area around Whangārei Heads.

Possums, mustelids and rats will also be targeted across 60,000ha from urban Whangārei to the Whangārei Heads.

Shane Jones said the project would build capacity for biosecurity work in the region and help boost economic activity in the area.

"This is a bold project backing iwi and hapū, landowners and community groups to act as kaitiaki and achieve their vision of a Predator Free Whangarei.

"I acknowledge the leadership of the Northland Regional Council in bringing these groups together in efforts to protect and restore our taiao."

The project's funding comes from a $19.5m Provincial Growth Fund investment in Predator Free 2050 Ltd.

In addition to that funding, the project will receive significant in-kind contributions from community conservation groups, Northland Regional Council, Whangārei District Council, Kiwi Coast and the Department of Conservation. The five-year project has a total budget of just over $27m.

Eugenie Sage said the project would create a safe habitat for kiwi and other native plants and wildlife to thrive.

"This Predator Free project builds on over 20 years of dedicated and successful community effort in predator control in the Whangārei area. The kiwi population on the Whangārei Peninsula has increased ten-fold to almost 1000 birds over the last 20 years through this community commitment. The extra funding will enable community organisations to ramp up their efforts and will energise the national Predator Free 2050 programme.

"In addition to kiwi, the area is home to native birds like kūkupa (wood pigeon/kereru), toutouwai/ North Island robin, popokatea/whitehead, kāhu/harrier hawk along with rare lizards like the Whirinaki skink. It is found at the very top of Te Whara, occupying an area less than 1ha and found nowhere else in the world.

"More recently Budget 2020 has provided significant funding to supercharge Predator Free 2050 projects across Aotearoa as part of the $1.3 billion Jobs for Nature package," Eugenie Sage said.

Predator Free Whangarei is the ninth large landscape project to be co-funded by the government through Predator Free 2050 Limited.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt backing efforts to look after waterways from conservation fund

A project to support volunteer efforts to look after streams and rivers is getting a boost thanks to supporting from DOCs Community Conservation Fund announced Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. The government is backing efforts t...

China's Kazakhstan embassy warns citizens of pneumonia deadlier than COVID-19

Chinas embassy in Kazakhstan has warned its citizens to take precautions against an outbreak of pneumonia in the country that it says is more lethal than COVID-19. It said in a statement on its official WeChat account late on Thursday that ...

Govt plan to revitalise NZ wool sector unveiled by Agriculture Minister

A plan to revitalise New Zealands strong wool sector and set it on a new, more sustainable and profitable path was unveiled today by Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor.The newly-released report - Vision and Action for New Zealands Wool Sec...

S.Korea to hike tax on multiple home owners, top officials race to sell extra homes

South Korea said on Friday it will further tighten property market rules and impose heavier taxes on multiple homeowners as more than 20 rounds of cooling measures introduced in the past three years failed to calm runaway home prices. Real ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020