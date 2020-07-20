Science News Roundup; Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells and more

Left Menu
But those transistors have to be connected together with a conductive metal to send and receive electrical signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech

Applied Materials Inc, the Santa Clara, California-based maker of tools for making semiconductors, on Monday introduced a new technology aimed alleviating a speed bottleneck in computer chips. Computer chips are made up of switches called transistors that help them carry out the digital logic of 1s and 0s. But those transistors have to be connected together with a conductive metal to send and receive electrical signals.

Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Full dexamethasone trial results released United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars

The United Arab Emirates launched its first mission to Mars on Monday as it strives to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil. The Hope Probe blasted off from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center at 1:58 a.m. UAE time/6:58 a.m. Japanese time Monday (2158 GMT Sunday) for a seven-month journey to the red planet, where it will orbit and send back data about the atmosphere.

