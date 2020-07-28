Science News Roundup: School girls in India discover Earth-bound asteroid

Science News Roundup: School girls in India discover Earth-bound asteroidDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2020 02:41 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
School girls in India discover Earth-bound asteroid
Two teenage girls from India have discovered an Earth-bound asteroid by poring through images from a University of Hawaii telescope, an Indian space education institute said on Monday. The asteroid is presently near Mars and its orbit is expected to cross that of Earth in about one million years' time, said SPACE India, a private institute where the two 14-year-old girls received training.
- READ MORE ON:
- Earth
- India
- University of Hawaii
- Mars
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi questions Centre's claim of India's 'good position' in COVID-19 battle
Entertainment News Roundup: India star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan coronavirus-positive; Mandatory masks, Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens and more
Chinese actions on India border, in SCS and Hong Kong 'provocative, destabilising': Rich Verma
India-sponsored computer centre at Phoenix Settlement in S Africa cleared out in robbery
People News Roundup: Indian film star Amitabh Bachchan, son in stable condition and more