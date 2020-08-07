Left Menu
Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

07-08-2020
Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Special Report: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant

As countries scramble to test for the novel coronavirus, a Chinese company has become a go-to name around the world. BGI Group, described in one 2015 study as "Goliath" in the fast-growing field of genomics research, is using an opening created by the pandemic to expand its footprint globally. In the past six months, it says it has sold 35 million rapid COVID-19 testing kits to 180 countries and built 58 labs in 18 countries. Some of the equipment has been donated by BGI's philanthropic arm, promoted by China's embassies in an extension of China's virus diplomacy.

Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk; exposure to common cold may limit disease severity

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk White House unveils partnership to boost quantum science education

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy said on Wednesday the Trump administration is launching a national education partnership to expand access to K-12 quantum information science (QIS) education with major companies and research institutions. The public-private initiative with the National Science Foundation includes Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Web Services, Boeing Co, Alphabet Inc's Google, IBM Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Microsoft Corp, the University of Illinois and University of Chicago. The National Science Foundation is also awarding $1 million to QIS education.

Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite center with Airbus

Abu Dhabi state defence and security entity Tawazun is to build a satellite assembly, integration and testing centre with Airbus in the United Arab Emirates' oasis city of Al Ain, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday. The centre also intends to manufacture components for small to medium-sized communication, navigation and hyperspectral satellites weighing between 50 and 250 kilograms, it reported.

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Bihar govt in SC terms actress Rhea's plea on transfer of FIR in Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai as premature and non-maintainable.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214 RKIThe number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,147 to 214,214, data from the Robert Koch Institute RK...

Coronavirus reveals 'green apartheid' in S.African cities

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - It took the new coronavirus to reveal green apartheid lurking in South Africas cities as parks shut, lockdown kept millions home and only the lucky few had a garden for sanc...

North Korea's Kim inspects flood relief; worry grows about crops

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered officials to provide food and shelter for hundreds of families who lost their homes in floods, the KCNA state news agency reported on Friday. Heavy rain across the Korean peninsula has brought flo...
