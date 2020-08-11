Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground

Ceres, the largest object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, is an "ocean world" with a big reservoir of salty water under its frigid surface, scientists said in findings that raise interest in this dwarf planet as a possible outpost for life. Research published on Monday based on data obtained by NASA's Dawn spacecraft, which flew as close as 22 miles (35 km) from the surface in 2018, provides a new understanding of Ceres, including evidence indicating it remains geologically active with cryovolcanism - volcanoes oozing icy material.