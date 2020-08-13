Science News Roundup: Humanity versus disease showcased as London's Science Museum reopens doors; Stem cells give hope for a revival of Malaysia's extinct rhinos and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Back from the dead? Stem cells give hope for a revival of Malaysia's extinct rhinos

Some skin, eggs, and tissue samples are all that remains of Malaysia's last rhino, Iman, who died last November after years of failed breeding attempts. Now scientists are pinning their hopes on experimental stem cell technology to bring back the Malaysian variant of the Sumatran rhinoceros, making use of cells from Iman and two other dead rhinos.

Humanity versus disease showcased as London's Science Museum reopens doors

Exhibits showcasing humanity's battle with the infectious disease will greet visitors recently emerged from coronavirus lockdowns when London's Science Museum re-opens its doors next week after its longest closure since World War II. "Medicine: The Wellcome Galleries" tracks medical advances through history, and its timely displays include an iron lung used for polio patients in the 1950s, an isolation trolley from the 1970s, PPE from the Ebola epidemic, and statistics on the effectiveness of vaccinations.

British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex

Four bones found on a beach on the Isle of Wight, off England's south coast, belong to a new species of a theropod dinosaur, the group that includes Tyrannosaurus rex, researchers at the University of Southampton said on Wednesday. The new dinosaur, which has been named Vectaerovenator inopinatus, lived in the Cretaceous period 115 million years ago and was estimated to have been up to four meters long, the paleontologists said.