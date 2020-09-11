Left Menu
Development News Edition

European Commission to propose more ambitious 2030 climate goal – document

Already well on the way to meeting its current climate target of a 40% cut by 2030, the EU wants to set a more ambitious near-term target in order to achieve its flagship goal of net zero emissions by 2050 and cement its status as a global leader in efforts to curb catastrophic climate change. The document, which could still be amended further before publication, says the Commission will propose a target for the EU's net emissions in 2030 to be at least 55% below 1990 levels.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:56 IST
European Commission to propose more ambitious 2030 climate goal – document

The European Commission will propose that the European Union sets a 2030 target of cutting its net greenhouse gas emissions by "at least 55%" against 1990 levels, according to an internal document seen by Reuters. Already well on the way to meeting its current climate target of a 40% cut by 2030, the EU wants to set a more ambitious near-term target in order to achieve its flagship goal of net zero emissions by 2050 and cement its status as a global leader in efforts to curb catastrophic climate change.

The document, which could still be amended further before publication, says the Commission will propose a target for the EU's net emissions in 2030 to be at least 55% below 1990 levels. The EU executive, asked about the new target, said it did not comment on leaked documents.

It will propose the new 2030 climate target next week. The goal needs the approval of national governments and the European Parliament who are split over how ambitious it should be. A "net" emissions target can be achieved both by cutting greenhouse gas output from sectors such as industry and power generation, and using forests or carbon capture technologies to remove emissions from the atmosphere.

The EU's 2050 'net zero' goal means that, by that date, most sectors would have slashed their greenhouse gas output to near zero, and emissions removals would be used to balance out any remaining emissions production. Researchers and climate campaigners have said that in the near term, using emissions removals to meet targets should be a last resort, and the priority should be to stop producing planet-warming gases in the first place.

"Due to questions of permanence and accounting, avoiding emissions is better for the climate than removing carbon," German think-tank Agora Energiewende said in a report last month. Greenpeace policy adviser Sebastian Mang said using removals would be an "accounting trick" that could make the goal sound more ambitious than it actually is.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IndoSpace Named 'Best Developer of Industrial/Warehouse Real Estate in India' by Euromoney for Sixth Year in a Row

Also Wins the Award for Best Innovative Green Real Estate Developer In India - Ranks Amongst the Top Three Overall Developers in India for Second Year in a Row MUMBAI, India, Sept. 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- The prestigious Euromoney magazin...

'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg passes away

Veteran actor Diana Rigg, who has starred in The Avengers, Game of Thrones and more, died on Thursday at her home in England. She was 82, reported Variety. The Tony and Emmys winner was a prominent figure in Britains entertainment industry,...

Govt extends deadline for merchant bankers to bid for IRCTC till Sep 14

The government has extended the deadline for merchant bankers to bid for managing IRCTC stake sale by 4 days till September 14. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM has initiated the process to sell 15-20 per cent ...

Rickshaw driver returns bag containing 7 lakh to Pune couple

The honesty of a 60-year-old rickshaw driver in Pune shone through the gloom of a virus outbreak, a crippling lockdown and financial despair all around as he returned a bag containing cash and jewellery totaling Rs 7 lakh to its rightful ow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020