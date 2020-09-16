Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu
16-09-2020
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Wanted: Animal Godparents for Chilean Zoo in 'Bleak' Year

Oliver the rhinoceros, King Julien the lemur, Chilly Willy the penguin and their friends are urgently seeking sponsors for their bed and board in a Chilean zoo as visitors have dwindled to zero with the arrival of coronavirus. Buin Zoo, on the outskirts of the capital Santiago, is ordinarily one of the city's top attractions but it is struggling to stay afloat in an extraordinary year. A.I. robot serves customers at Seoul restaurant

"Aglio Kim", a trolley-like robot which uses artificial intelligence (A.I.), is delivering food to customers at a restaurant in Seoul, in order to minimise human contact and help ensure social distancing. Shortly after customers order through a touch-screen on the table, the 1.25-meter-tall robot, developed by South Korean telecoms company KT Corp, brings the food and uses its visual SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) capabilities to avoid obstacles and navigate around customers.

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

PSG coach Tuchel worried over possible suspension of Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is worried over a potential suspension for three of his stars, including Neymar Jr. On Sunday, PSGs Neymar, Leandro Paredes, and Layvin Kurzawa were all given red cards a...

Rajya Sabha to hold discussion on statement made by Dr Harsh Vardhan regarding COVID-19 pandemic

The Rajya Sabha will on Wednesday hold a discussion on the statement made by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan a day earlier regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the government. The Union Health Minister had said on T...

Apple to bring in 'Apple One' subscription bundle pack

Apple has announced that it would be giving its customers different options to combine all its streaming services in a new Apple One bundle pack. With this, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus and iCloud storage would ...

Llanez joins Heerenveen on loan after signing new Wolfsburg deal

USA young forward Ulysses Llanez has joined Dutch side Heerenveen on loan after finalising a new contract with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg. The announcement comes just as Wolfsburg confirmed that the American forward has signed a professional...
