NEWS SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 10:16 IST
\R National news schedule for Monday, Sep 21 NATIONAL ·\R Parliament session and related stories ·\R PM to launch projects worth Rs 14,000 crore in Bihar ·\R Stories related to farm bills ·\R Coronavirus updates ·\R Political briefings NCR ·\R Delhi Congress protest outside Parliament at 11.30 am ·\R Coronavirus updates NORTH ·\R Coronavirus updates ·\R Congress protests in Haryana, Rajasthan over agri bills WEST ·\R Coronavirus updates ·\R Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Assembly's one-day session, from 11 am ·\R Ahmedabad: Gujarat Assembly five-day session, from 11 am ·\R Mumbai: MNS activists to travel ticketless in local trains neant for essential staff, to demand resumption of suburban train services for general public ·\R Nagpur: Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' PC at 1 pm ·\R Thane: Bhiwandi building collapse updates EAST ·\R Coronavirus updates SOUTH ·\R Coronavirus updates ·\R Karnataka Assembly session begins.
