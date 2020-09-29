Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth; Zimbabwe plans to send dead elephants' brain tissue to U.S. for toxin tests

Left Menu
Zimbabwe plans to send dead elephants' brain tissue to U.S. for toxin tests Zimbabwe plans to send brain tissue samples from dead elephants to the United States to test for toxic micro-organisms blamed for hundreds of elephant deaths in neighbouring Botswana, the parks authority said. Thirty-four elephants have died in western Zimbabwe since Aug. 24, Parks and Wildlife Management Authority director general Fulton Mangwanya told a parliamentary committee in a statement on Monday.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth in animal study

Australian biotech company Ena Respiratory said on Monday that a nasal spray it is developing to improve the human immune system to fight common cold and flu significantly reduced the growth of the coronavirus in a recent study on animals. A study on ferrets showed the product dubbed INNA-051, which could be used complementary to vaccines, lowered the levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 by up to 96%, the company said. The study was led by British government agency Public Health England.

