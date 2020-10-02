People News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Duchess Kate toasts new scout appointment with marshmallows and more

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

'Goodbye, teacher': Argentina mourns after death of beloved cartoonist Quino

Argentines held a day of national mourning after the death of the country's beloved cartoonist "Quino," whose comic character Mafalda, an Argentine girl with shock black hair and strong political views, drew admirers around the world. On Thursday flags of public buildings waved at half-staff, while people on social networks said goodbye to the artist and national treasure, who will have a small, private funeral due to the coronavirus pandemic.

David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion a year to protect nature

British broadcaster David Attenborough on Wednesday led a campaign by conservation groups for the world to invest $500 billion a year to halt the destruction of nature, saying the future of the planet was in "grave jeopardy". Attenborough, whose new film "A Life on Our Planet" documents the dangers posed by climate change and the extinction of species, made his statement as the United Nations convened a one-day summit aimed at galvanising action to protect wildlife.

Helen Reddy, singer of feminist anthem 'I Am Woman', dies at 78

Singer Helen Reddy, whose 1972 song "I Am Woman" became a global feminist anthem, died in Los Angeles aged 78 on Tuesday, her family said. "Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever," the family wrote on her official Facebook account.

Duchess Kate toasts new scout appointment with marshmallows

Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, marked her appointment as joint president of Britain's Scout Association on Tuesday by joining scouts in north London for their traditional activity of toasting marshmallows over a camp fire. The duchess, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William, joins the monarch's cousin, the Duke of Kent, as president of the organisation which works with about half a million people aged 6 to 25. The queen herself remains its patron.

Syrian amputee gets new lease of life from designing prosthetics, helping others

Abdelmawla Ibrahim was only 16 when he felt his life was over. While driving through a checkpoint with his family in northern Syria, a stray bullet pierced his left leg, shattering his bones and forcing doctors to amputate it above the knee. "I hated myself, hated my life, I was very depressed," said Ibrahim, now 24.

Prince Harry and Meghan tell Britain: end 'structural racism'

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have called for an end to "structural racism", saying it holds back young people of colour, in their latest foray into politically sensitive issues usually avoided by the British royal family. In an interview for The Evening Standard newspaper, Harry said Britain could be a better place if white people understood more about those "of a different coloured skin"