Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviews

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 10:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviews
Representative Image.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviews

A Thai island hotel will go into mediation with an American guest who faces up to five years in jail after it filed a criminal complaint against him over negative online reviews, both parties said on Thursday. The case involving the Sea View Koh Chang hotel and American teacher Wesley Barnes has drawn new scrutiny to Thailand's criminal defamation and computer crimes laws, which rights activists say are far too harsh.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus....

Odd News Roundup: Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviews

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviewsA Thai island hotel will go into mediation with an American guest who faces up to five years in jail after it filed a criminal co...

Sports News Roundup: Enhanced rules in place for COVID-19-exposed NFL teams; Teenager Burel lifts French spirits in Paris and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Enhanced rules in place for COVID-19-exposed NFL teamsOn the heels of the Tennessee Titans COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams Thursday with enhanced protocols for team...

Red Chillies VFX COO Keitan Yadav virtually inaugurates Arena Animation Centre at SAIT in Indore

Indore Madhya Pradesh India October 2 ANINewsVoir Keitan Yadav, Chief Operating Officer, Red Chillies VFX E-inaugurated the new centre of Arena Animation at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology Campus, Indore. Keitan Yadav is a renowned na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020