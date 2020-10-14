Science News Roundup: COVID-19 antibodies last at least three months Eight nations sign U.S.-led Artemis moon agreements; COVID-19 antibodies last at least three months and more

Left Menu
Updated: 14-10-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

COVID-19 antibodies last at least three months; so do symptoms for many

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Eight countries have signed an international pact for moon exploration called the Artemis Accords, NASA announced on Tuesday as the U.S. space agency tries to shape standards for building long-term settlements on the lunar surface. The accords, named after NASA's Artemis moon program, seek to build on existing international space law by establishing "safety zones" that would surround future moon bases to prevent conflict between states operating there, and by allowing private companies to own the lunar resources they mine.

Remains of the day: dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros

The near-complete skeleton of a carnivorous dinosaur which roamed the earth around 150 million years ago was sold at a Paris auction house on Tuesday for 3 million euros ($3.52 million). The skeleton of the Allosaurus dinosaur, dug up in the U.S. state of Wyoming three years ago, went to an unnamed foreign buyer for well in excess of the 1 million euro starting price.

