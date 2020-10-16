Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Japan eyes satellite research for disputed isles in East China Sea; Japan supercomputer shows humidity affects aerosol spread of coronavirus and more

COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients; common cold antibodies no help vs coronavirus The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Japan eyes satellite research for disputed isles in East China Sea; Japan supercomputer shows humidity affects aerosol spread of coronavirus and more
Representative image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Japan eyes satellite research for disputed isles in East China Sea

Japan is looking into using satellite images to further research on the natural environment of islets in the East China Sea claimed by China, the top government spokesman said, though the plans will not involve anyone actually setting foot there. Japan's ties with China have long been plagued by a territorial row over the uninhabited islands controlled by Tokyo, which are known as the Senkaku in Japan, but called Diaoyu in China.

COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients; common cold antibodies no help vs coronavirus

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients Australian intelligence agencies prepare for small satellite deployment

Australian intelligence agencies are planning to experiment with small satellite technology, which typically includes aircraft and marine vessel tracking as well as weather forecasts, as part of a tie-up with San Francisco-based space data and analytics company Spire Global. The Djara satellite, developed for Australia's Office of National Intelligence, is scheduled to be deployed from the International Space Station early next month, Spire said in a statement to Reuters.

Japan supercomputer shows humidity affects aerosol spread of coronavirus

A Japanese supercomputer showed that humidity can have a large effect on the dispersion of virus particles, pointing to heightened coronavirus contagion risks in dry, indoor conditions during the winter months. The finding suggests that the use of humidifiers may help limit infections during times when window ventilation is not possible, according to a study released on Tuesday by research giant Riken and Kobe University.

One American, two Russians blast off to International Space Station

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying a U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts successfully reached the International Space Station after blasting off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, live footage broadcast by Russia's space agency Roscosmos showed. The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, a microbiologist who in 2016 became the first person to sequence DNA in space, and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov reached the space station roughly three hours after liftoff, bringing the orbital laboratory's crew size to five.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Bosnia reports record high 621 daily COVID-19 cases

Bosnias new COVID-19 infections hit a record high for the third day in a row with 621 cases on Friday, and authorities warned that the healthcare system could collapse if the trend continued. The country of around 3.3 million people has so ...

Women's T20 Cricket lines up for 2022 Commonwealth Games debut on opening day

Cricket is set to make a come back at the Commonwealth Games CWG for the upcoming edition - Birmingham 2022 with an eight-team womens T20 competition. The eight-team womens T20 megaevent will kick off on July 29, the opening day of the mult...

AITUC condemns govt decision to divest NMDC's Nagarnar Steel Plant

The All India Trade Union Congress AITUC on Friday condemned the Centres decision to demerge and divest the under-construction Nagarnar Steel Plant NSP of state-owned NMDC. The trade union in a statement said that NMDC had acquired 1,980 ac...

Taiwan should consider strategies to deter Chinese invasion -White House adviser

Taiwan should start considering strategies to deter a Chinese invasion by land, White House national security adviser said on Friday after noting China is being assertive and aggressive in various regions.I think Taiwan needs to start looki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020