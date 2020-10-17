Science News Roundup: Japan eyes satellite research for disputed islets in the East China Sea; Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

Left Menu
17-10-2020
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Japan eyes satellite research for disputed islets in the East China Sea

Japan is looking into using satellite images to further research on the natural environment of islets in the East China Sea claimed by China, the top government spokesman said, though the plans will not involve anyone actually setting foot there. Japan's ties with China have long been plagued by a territorial row over the uninhabited islands controlled by Tokyo, which are known as the Senkaku in Japan, but called Diaoyu in China.

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Large WHO trial casts doubt on remdesivir and other drugs

