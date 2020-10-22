Left Menu
COVID-19 complication rates far higher than for flu; open windows, partitions advised for classrooms The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus Higher complication rate with COVID-19 vs flu NASA spacecraft grabs sample of rocks from asteroid A NASA spacecraft touched down on the rugged surface of the Bennu asteroid on Tuesday, grabbing a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system to bring home.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UK scientific advisor says coronavirus unlikely to be eradicated

The coronavirus will be around for "evermore" as it is unlikely it will be eradicated, a British scientist on the government's advisory committee for the pandemic said on Wednesday, although a vaccine would help improve the situation. Britain, like other countries in Europe, is currently in the grip of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, with much of the country under local restrictions and more than 21,000 daily cases reported on Tuesday. COVID-19 complication rates far higher than for flu; open windows, partitions advised for classrooms

A NASA spacecraft touched down on the rugged surface of the Bennu asteroid on Tuesday, grabbing a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system to bring home. The minivan-sized OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, built by Lockheed Martin , extended its 11-foot (3.35 m) robotic arm toward a flat patch of gravel near Bennu’s north pole and plucked the sample of rocks, the space agency's first handful of pristine asteroid rocks.

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

