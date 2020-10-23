Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Britain's new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, set for sea trials; Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly denies witnessing underage sex, other misconduct in Epstein deposition

Britain's new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, set for sea trials Britain's new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, will leave for sea trials on Wednesday to be put through its paces before making its maiden voyage to Antarctica late next year to boost research into climate change. The 200 million pound, state-of-the-art, polar research vessel gained notoriety in 2016 when "Boaty McBoatface" topped a public poll for the name of the new ship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 10:28 IST
People News Roundup: Britain's new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, set for sea trials; Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly denies witnessing underage sex, other misconduct in Epstein deposition
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, set for sea trials

Britain's new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, will leave for sea trials on Wednesday to be put through its paces before making its maiden voyage to Antarctica late next year to boost research into climate change. The 200 million pound, state-of-the-art, polar research vessel gained notoriety in 2016 when "Boaty McBoatface" topped a public poll for the name of the new ship.

Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly denies witnessing underage sex, other misconduct in Epstein deposition

Ghislaine Maxwell forcefully rejected suggestions she had seen the late financier Jeffrey Epstein have sex with underage girls or helped him arrange illicit sexual encounters, in a 2016 deposition made public on Thursday. The British socialite at times appeared insistent and frequently evasive as she responded under oath over 9-1/2 hours to questions from lawyers for Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in April 2016, as part of a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against her.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India working on relief, return of 33 Indians stuck in Somalia: Jaishankar

India is working on relief and return of 33 Indians stuck in Somalia and the High Commission in Nairobi has taken up their predicament with Somalian authorities, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. Thirty-three Indian lab...

BDO dies of COVID-19 in Bengal, Mamata mourns his demise

An official of the West Bengal government succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday, state health department sources said. Wangdi Gyalpo Bhutia, who was posted as Sitalkuchi block development officer BDO in Cooch Behar, lost his battle against the di...

People have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar 'Bimaru' will not be allowed to return: Modi's swipe at RJD-led oppn.

People have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar Bimaru will not be allowed to return Modis swipe at RJD-led oppn....

Woman goes missing from hospital after giving birth to twins

A 32-year-old woman has gone missing from a government hospital at Jawhar in Maharashtras Palghar district a few days after giving birth to twins, a police official said. The incident occurred in Patangshah Cottage Hospital, he said.The wom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020